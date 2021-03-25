PA’s Gov. Wolf shares in vaccination successes with healthcare workers amid “back to work” plan

PA. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf was in Scranton, Pa. today touring a primary care health center to share vaccine successes with those in the field.

Gov. Wolf wanted to highlight how the facility has helped residents to get the coronavirus vaccine.

This comes as the state continued its rollout of the 'Back to Work PA" plan. The Department of Community and Economic Development for the stated highlighted the need for more investments.

The push with the plan is to invest state dollars into the manufacturing industry throughout the commonwealth.

Officials say the commonwealth is ready to adapt during challenges, as the past year has shown.

As the state recovers from the economic downturn of the pandemic, the DCED says investments like these in the future will be helpful.

The plan would allow the state to invest $3B over the next 10 years.