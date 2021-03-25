Pennsylvania moves to speed vaccinations for older adults

Pennsylvania is ordering vaccine providers to work with agencies that serve older adults to help clear a backlog of people 65 and over who have spent months waiting for COVID-19 shots. The state has speeded up its overall rollout after a series of early stumbles, but only 35% of older people are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Hundreds of thousands of them still need to be inoculated before Pennsylvania plans to expand eligibility. The state ordered vaccine providers to collaborate with county-level agencies on aging to schedule appointments for people who want them but haven’t able to get them.