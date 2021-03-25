Armed man arrested at University of Kentucky hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police arrested an armed Kentucky man as he left a hospital after receiving a tip from another police department that he was in the area. A large police presence gathered at the University of Kentucky’s Chandler Hospital emergency room Thursday. University officials asked students and visitors to stay away from the area. University of Kentucky Police say the man, Bryan Carroll of Versailles, was arrested without incident as soon as he exited the hospital. Officers also found body armor and possible explosive devices in his car.