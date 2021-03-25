Rare Van Gogh masterpiece sells for $15.4 million in Paris

PARIS (AP) — A rare painting by Vincent Van Gogh has been sold at auction by Sotheby’s Paris for 13.1 million euros ($15.4 million). The sale of “Street Scene in Montmartre” was highly anticipated as it was one of the few paintings by the Dutch Impressionist master to still have been in private hands. The auction house had expected it to sell for between 5 million euros and 8 million euros. Sotheby’s said the work had remained in the same family collection for more than 100 years, out of the public eye. It was painted in 1887, one year after Van Gogh moved to Paris and lived in Montmartre