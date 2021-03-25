Spartans field hockey shuts down Crimson Knights

Spartans field hockey shuts down Crimson KnightsNew
(WBNG) -- The Maine-Endwell field hockey team defeated Afton/Harpursville Thursday night in shutout fashion.
Final score:
Maine-Endwell - 3, Afton/Harpursville - 0
Maine-Endwell had goals from Jenna Zunic, Ava Passante ,and Melissa Demo.
A/H goalie Jordan Nichols made 16 saves.
Other scores:
Girls soccer:
Vestal - 0, Chenango Valley - 3
Seton Catholic - 1, Windsor - 2 (OT)
Elmira - 1, Maine-Endwell - 0
Chenango Forks - 7, Norwich - 1
Greene - 1, Unatego - 8
Oneonta - 4, Owego -2
Boys soccer:
Greene - 3, Susquehanna Valley - 0