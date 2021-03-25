Skip to Content

Spartans field hockey shuts down Crimson Knights

(WBNG) -- The Maine-Endwell field hockey team defeated Afton/Harpursville Thursday night in shutout fashion.

Final score:

Maine-Endwell - 3, Afton/Harpursville - 0

Maine-Endwell had goals from Jenna Zunic, Ava Passante ,and Melissa Demo.

A/H goalie Jordan Nichols made 16 saves.

Other scores:

Girls soccer:

Vestal - 0, Chenango Valley - 3

Seton Catholic - 1, Windsor - 2 (OT)

Elmira - 1, Maine-Endwell - 0

Chenango Forks - 7, Norwich - 1

Greene - 1, Unatego - 8

Oneonta - 4, Owego -2

Boys soccer:

Greene - 3, Susquehanna Valley - 0

