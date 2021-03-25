State Dept. of Health updates guidance on spectator limit for high school sporting events

(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Health has updated its guidance on the spectator limit for high school athletic events.

The guidance now says responsible parties can choose between allowing two spectators per player, or the state's social gathering limit.

New guidance released from the NYSDOH regarding spectators at games. ⬇️ https://t.co/IhKULw4Slj — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) March 25, 2021

For indoor sports and recreational activities, the gathering limit is 100 or fewer people.

For outdoor settings, the limit is 200 people.

The guidance also states that capacity for indoor sports or recreational activities can be no more than 50% of the maximum occupancy.

Currently, schools across the Southern Tier are allowing two spectators per athlete.

12 Sports reached out to a number of athletic directors who said they are planning to meet and discuss.

For more information, click here.