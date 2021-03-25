General says attacks by foreign hackers are ‘clarion call’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The general who leads U.S. Cyber Command says it conducted more than two dozen operations aimed at thwarting interference in last November’s presidential election. Gen. Paul Nakasone did not describe the nature of the operations in testimony Thursday to the Senate Armed Services Committee but said they were designed “to get ahead of foreign threats before they interfered with or influenced our elections in 2020.” The U.S. is dealing with major cyber intrusions, including a breach by elite Russian hackers into the networks of federal government agencies and private companies. Nakasone says the attacks are a “clarion call for us to look at this differently.”