11-year-old boy killed, teen wounded in Philly shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say an 11-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting while riding a dirt bike in Philadelphia. Philadelphia police said in a statement that the 11-year-old was shot once in the neck and died at a hospital on Friday evening. The teen was shot twice, once in the arm and once in the ankle. He was hospitalized and stable, but further information about his condition wasn’t immediately released. No weapon was recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made. The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.