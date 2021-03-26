6th Annual blood drive honoring fallen Officer D.W. Smith sees success

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City American Red Cross held the 6th annual blood drive today to celebrate the life and legacy of fallen JCPD Officer D.W. Smith.

The event was cosponsored by New York State Senator Fred Akshar.

“I can think of no better person I'd rather be honoring today than officer D.W. Smith who made the ultimate sacrifice for our community,” Akshar said, adding “ I believe he's an American hero.”

The event had 45 available slots for eligible blood donors, all of which had been filled by the time D.W.’s parents, Phyllis and David Smith arrived.

“Blood is needed, there’s no such thing as too much blood so we were very happy that Fred [Akshar] was able to sponsor the event,’ Phyllis said.

They say they view the full appointments as a community reaching out and remembering the sacrifice their son made.

“We're thrilled the community is standing by us and that's a great thing to hear that they're all out of appointments,” Phyllis said.

“It's a great way to honor him that they are all filled up,” David added.

David Smith and Akshar both gave blood at the event.

Donors were treated to a Mirabito 5 Gas card and a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse.