Barrier falls: Woman officiates men’s qualifier in Americas

Kathryn Nesbitt is a 32-year-old soccer referee from Philadelphia. She had a breakthrough moment when she became the first woman to work as an on-field official for a World Cup qualifier in North and Central America and the Caribbean. She was an assistant referee Thursday night when Canada routed Bermuda at Orlando, Florida. A former competitive figure skater and chemistry professor, she worked 18 MLS games last year and was voted the league’s assistant referee of the year. She can’t point toward any instance of sexism aimed at her. She says: “I think I was treated the same way a new referee would be treated, as, who is this person and are they going to be any good?”