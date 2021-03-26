Biden assails Georgia voting law as ‘outrageous’

President Joe Biden is calling a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of Georgia’s elections laws “outrageous.” He’s urging Congress to move quickly to bolster voting rights across the U.S. in response. Biden commented after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run. Biden says that amounts to “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.” Biden assailed provisions in the Georgia law to curtail voting hours, restrict absentee ballots in ways that will effectively deny the right to vote to countless people, and make it a crime to provide water to voters while they wait in line to cast their ballots.