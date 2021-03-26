Enjoy the nice weather while it last…

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. High of 60 (55-62). Winds light out of the west

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight. Mild. Temperatures only dropping off into the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain 80%. Winds will be gusty at times. High of 55.

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Get out and enjoy the nice weather tomorrow! Temperatures will be warming to about 60 degrees by the late afternoon hours with a mix of sun and clouds. On Sunday, a low pressure will move through the region leading to periods of rain and windy conditions.