California woman sentenced for Catholic school bomb threats

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (AP) — A California woman who threatened to bomb a Roman Catholic preparatory school for planning to publish same-sex wedding announcements has been sentenced to nearly 1 1/2 years in federal prison. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that Sonia Tabizada of San Jacinto was sentenced for obstructing people from exercising their religious beliefs. Authorities say she made telephoned threats in May 2019 to the Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, D.C., one of the nation’s oldest Catholic schools for girls. Authorities say Tabizada made the calls because the school planned to publish same-sex wedding announcements in its alumni magazine.