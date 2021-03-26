China denounces US-Taiwan coast guard cooperation agreement

BEIJING (AP) — China has denounced a cooperation agreement between the U.S. and Taiwanese coast guards that underscores growing ties between Washington and the self-governing island democracy. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the pact violated U.S. commitments to China and called on the U.S. to “be cautious with its words and actions on Taiwan-related issues.” The U.S. has robust economic, political and military ties with the island that have grown stronger as China has upped its threats to annex the island. The U.S. and Taiwanese agreement also follows China’s new law authorizing its coast guard to use force in areas that China claims as its own territory.