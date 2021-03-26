Family entertainment centers, amusement parks loosen pandemic restrictions

(WBNG) -- Another pandemic related restriction is loosening today.

Family entertainment centers are allowed to reopen with up to 25% capacity.

Each location must submit a plan with health protocols to their local health department. New York State says that social distancing and mask-wearing will still be required.

Health screenings and temperature checks will also be conducted before entering the building.

And as the summer gets closer, day and overnight camps can start preparing for reopening with guidance coming in the next few weeks from state officials.

Outdoor amusement parks can reopen on April 9th with their own certain restrictions and guidelines in place, with 33% capacity.

The state says they will need to submit a reopening plan to their county health departments while also following safety protocols for indoor facilities.