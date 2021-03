CONKLIN (WBNG) -- This is the first installment of First and 12, a new series highlighting some of the area's top prep football players.

This week, it's Logan Haskell. In 2019, he led Susquehanna Valley to its second consecutive state championship with three touchdowns.

Haskell is headed to Binghamton University next year where he will continue his academic and athletic pursuits on the Bearcats' baseball team.