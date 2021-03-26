Former top broker gets over 17 years for scamming clients

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania financial adviser who earned millions by pushing high-risk, high-fee investments on unsuspecting retirees has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison. A judge said Friday that Anthony Diaz took advantage of dozens of clients. Some of them lost their life savings or were unable to send their children to college as a result of the fraud. Diaz was handcuffed in the courtroom and led away to immediately begin serving his sentence. He has been living in Florida.