German mother of 11 kids fights virus with discipline, love

EISEMROTH, Germany (AP) — One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann, a mother of 11, is still trying to keep her spirits up — despite several lockdowns and months of homeschooling seven of her children. The secret of her success, she says: structured daily routines, patience and love. Heimann, who lives with her husband Andre and their children in the small village of Eisemroth in central Germany, keeps a strict daily schedule to get everything done that needs to be done when you have 11 kids. That includes getting up at dawn, cleaning the home, doing the laundry, cooking and, in addition — since schools have been closed for most students in Germany since last year — helping her children with remote learning.