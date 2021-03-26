Gov. Cuomo and Dr. Zucker release new nursing home visitation rules

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo and State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announced revised visitation guidance on Thursday.

Cuomo and Zucker said the revised guidelines will line up with guidelines recently released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

They said the guidelines permit visitation at all times and for all residents with limited exceptions for unvaccinated residents in areas of high community spread and lower resident vaccination rates, residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, or those in isolation or quarantine.

"From the very beginning we've used science and data to find the appropriate balance between protecting our most vulnerable populations in nursing homes and the importance of allowing safe contact with their loved ones," Governor Cuomo said. "We now have three effective vaccines that are leading to significant decreases in long-term care COVID cases and a robust staff testing system to limit community spread from entering a facility. Now is an appropriate time to take the next step and safely reconnect this community with their families."

According to a news release, the number of positive cases in nursing homes has decreased more than 80% since mid-January during the post-holiday surge.

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said,

"We understand the emotional toll that this community has experienced by being separated from their loved ones during a particularly challenging year. We're confident that these facilities can continue strong infection control practices that will allow for the safe visitation they have dearly missed."

The new guidance replaces the Feb. 23 guidelines which required nursing homes to be COVID-19 free for 14 days.

Cuomo and Zucker also said facilities must continue to adhere to strong infection control practices.