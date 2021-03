Wind Advisory for the entire area until 8 PM Friday.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Falling temperatures. .10-.25”, (.50”) 40% High 66 (54-68) Wind SW becoming W 15-25 G40+ mph

Rain and thunderstorms will taper to showers today. With winds turning northwesterly, temperatures will be falling and we'll be cooler for the weekend. Gusty thunderstorms are possible. Mostly cloudy and cold tonight.