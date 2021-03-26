Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danny Green hit eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points against his former team, and the Philadelphia 76ers weathered Los Angeles’ late rally for their fourth straight victory. They won 109-101 over the slumping Lakers. Seth Curry scored 19 points and Tobias Harris added 17 for the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers, who have won 10 of 11 overall and seven of eight without injured All-Star Joel Embiid. Playing without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are on their second four-game skid since mid-February. Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points and Montrezl Harrell added 20 for Los Angeles.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared McCann scored a pair of power-play goals, Casey DeSmith made 36 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended Buffalo’s winless streak to 16 straight with a 4-0 victory. Radim Zohorna picked up a goal on his first shot in the NNHL for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel added an empty-netter and Sidney Crosby had three assists to raise his career point total to 1,300. Buffalo general manager Kevyn Adams served as head coach after interim Don Granato and assistant Matt Ellis were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol a few hours before the opening faceoff.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had three goals and three assists, Adam Fox had five assists and the New York Rangers routed the Philadelphia Flyers 8-3. Pavel Buchnevich added two goals, and Ryan Strome, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil also scored as the Rangers won their third straight and fifth in their last seven games. Claude Giroux, Kevin Hayes and Sean Couturier scored for the slumping Flyers, who have lost four in a row and 10 of 14. The teams were meeting eight days after the Rangers’ 9-0 home win over the Flyers, and New York continued where it left off at the outset of this one.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Villanova and Michigan have reached the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 despite major late-season injuries. The fifth-seeded Wildcats lost starting point guard Collin Gillespie to a serious knee injury in the final week of the regular season. The top-seeded Wolverines lost versatile senior forward Isaiah Livers to a foot injury during the Big Ten Tournament. Both teams have made adjustments and gotten contributions from teammates to help them overcome the injuries. Villanova faces No. 1 seed Baylor on Saturday in the South Region semifinal. Michigan plays Sunday against Florida State in the East Region.

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s forward Julian Champagnie is entering the NBA draft process — just like his twin brother — after leading the Big East in scoring during his sophomore season. The 6-foot-8 forward plans to maintain his eligibility in case he decides to return to college for his junior year. The announcement by St. John’s came two days after Champagnie’s twin Justin, a star player at Pittsburgh, revealed similar plans to explore his NBA prospects. Julian Champagnie averaged 19.8 points and 7.4 rebounds during a breakout season for the Red Storm. He was a first team All-Big East selection. Justin Champagnie, a 6-6 forward, earned All-ACC first-team honors after averaging 18 points and 11.1 rebounds for Pitt.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams is getting an up-close look at the rebuilding job on his hands. Adams served as the team’s head coach against Pittsburgh after interim head coach Don Granato and Matt Ellis were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The Sabres are riding a 15-game winless streak, the longest in the NHL since 2004.