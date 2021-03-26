In a nation founded on whiteness, how to really discuss it?

The conversation about race in the United States has been a lopsided one. Most of the talking, protesting and calling for change has come from people of color. White people, the country’s largest, dominant group, generally have not identified with having an everyday collective racial identity like Black, Asian American, Native and Latino communities. The subject of whiteness and what it means is one conversation many white people simply don’t have, or don’t want to. Those white people who do say that avoidance is the problem.