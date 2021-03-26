Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge spar in return of ‘City on a Hill’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Fontana can look back with satisfaction on the series he’s created or helped make. They include some of TV’s best: “St. Elsewhere,” “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Oz.” But he’s using retrospection in service of another worthy drama, Showtime’s “City on a Hill.” It’s back for its second season on Sunday, with Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge as increasingly fierce adversaries in early 1990s, crime-bedeviled Boston. Its eight new episodes focus on Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood and a federal housing project beset with drug violence. “City on a Hill” was inspired by the so-called “Boston Miracle” that saw gun deaths sharply reduced by a reform effort.