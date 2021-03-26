Mexico complains of mask-less tourists, closes ruin site

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula have complained about tourists not wearing face masks, as Mexico braces for a surge of Easter Week visitors. Federal authorities have closed the Chichén Itzá Maya ruin site during Easter week to avoid the possible spread of the coronavirus. The acting police chief of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo patrolled the streets of the resort of Tulum, reminding people to wear their masks and complaining about how few people did. And for the second year in a row, Latin America’s most famous re-enactment of the crucifixion of Christ will be held without spectators in Mexico City.