Mother of Black student says teacher made racist rant

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — The mother of a Black 12-year-old boy has filed a claim against a Southern California school district after her son’s teacher went on a half-hour tirade laced with racism and profanity. Katura Stokes filed the claim — typically a precursor to a lawsuit — on Thursday on behalf of her son against the Palmdale School District over comments made by a science instructor after a Zoom session with Stokes and her son in January. The teacher is heard complaining that the boy has been taught “to make excuses that nothing is his fault” and adds: “This is what Black people do.”