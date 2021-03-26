NY trout fishing season just around the corner

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- There are six more days until the beginning of New York's trout fishing season which starts on April 1st.

Officials say it is important to be prepared before you cast those lines by ensuring your fishing license is up to date and reviewing the seasons' regulations.

Jim Everard, an Aquatics biologist says all of the new regulations for the trout fishing season can be found on the state's website here. The information, Everard says, includes stocking information of the number of fish in the stream and is accompanied by time estimates.

The DEC's website also has information on great local fishing spots.

Find out how to renew your state fishing license by clicking here.

For more information, visit the DEC's website.