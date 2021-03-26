NYSEG: More than 500 customers without power

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting more than 500 customers are without power in Broome and Tioga counties Friday morning.

According to the NYSEG Outage Map, a majority of these power outages are in the Village of Whitney Point, Town of Triangle and Town of Willet area.

The outages follow strong winds in the area. Some wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph have been reported.

In a tweet, the Broome County Sheriff's Office warned residents:

There’s numerous reports of trees and limbs down all around the county due to high winds. Some of these downed limbs include power lines. Please drive with caution.

