Pennsylvania court again backs limits on abortion coverage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Operators of abortion clinics lost in court in their bid to reverse a decades-old Pennsylvania court decision upholding limits on the use of state Medicaid dollars to cover the cost of abortions. An appeal to the state Supreme Court is possible. A seven-judge panel of the Commonwealth Court on Friday ruled, with one dissent, both that the abortion clinic operators do not have standing to assert the constitutional rights of low-income women seeking an abortion and that it is bound by a 1985 state Supreme Court decision. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf supports abortion rights, but his administration nevertheless fought the case, as did Republican lawmakers who intervened.