Pirates prospect Gonzales focusing on present, not future

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Nick Gonzales is trying to absorb what he can during his first spring training. The Pirates grabbed Gonzales with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft with an eye toward making him their second baseman of the future. The 21-year-old Gonzales says he is in no rush to get to the majors and is simply happy to play games after last year’s minor league season was canceled. Gonzales hit his first home run of spring training earlier this week, a solo shot off Atlanta’s A.J. Minter.