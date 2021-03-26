Police: Norwich man arrested on child pornography charges

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police say they arrested a Norwich man for possessing and promoting "images consistent with child pornography" on the internet.

State Police charged 43-year-old Charles A. Rowe with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

Police say he was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his residence.

Authorities say Rowe was arraigned virtually and remanded to the Chenango County Jail.