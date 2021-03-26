Reopening hurdles linger for schools, despite rescue funding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The latest federal coronavirus relief package includes $81 billion to help schools reopen quickly, but many of the problems can’t be solved by money. Some parents want to keep their children home, and social distancing guidelines may mean schools can’t bring all students back at once. Oregon’s Hillsboro district plans to introduce limited in-person learning for some students this month. Ohio’s Youngstown district doesn’t expect the money to change its numbers before the school year ends. And surveys in Virginia’s Fairfax County indicate many families in the state’s largest district may not want more time in classrooms.