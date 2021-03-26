Report clears France of complicity in 1994 Rwandan Genocide

PARIS (AP) — A commission that spent nearly two years plumbing France’s role in 1994’s Rwandan genocide has concluded that the country reacted too slowly in appreciating the extent of the horror that left over 800,000 dead. However, the French commission cleared the country of any complicity in the slaughter that mainly targeted Rwanda’s Tutsi ethnic minority. Persistent claims that France under then-President Francois Mitterrand did not do enough to stop the genocide have damaged the Franco-Rwandan relationship since the 1990’s. French President Emmanuel Macron ordered a 15-member commission in May 2019 to shed light on France’s actions in Rwanda between 1990 and 1994.