Report: Military cleanup in Puerto Rico islands slow-going

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The reopening of hiking trails and various white-sand beaches on two tiny Puerto Rican islands long used as Navy bombing ranges will be delayed more than a decade. A federal report released Friday found that cleanup efforts in Vieques and Culebra led respectively by the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will continue through 2032 at an additional cost of $420 million for a total of $800 million. So far, crews have removed munitions including 32,000 bombs, 12,000 grenades and 1,300 rockets from Vieques and more than 5,000 unexploded ordnances since January 2020 in Culebra.