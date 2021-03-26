Small businesses prepare for marijuana legalization

(WBNG) -- According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana. The financial impacts from legalization could be huge for businesses in the Southern Tier.

Your Essential Cannabis, a store in Owego that focuses on CBD, is starting to look at expanding.

"If it's announced and actually signed in by Governor Cuomo, it'll be a great day," said John Fletcher, owner of the store.

If passed, the deal would make marijuana legal for adults 21 and older. It would also allow residents to keep a limited number of plants in their home for personal use. It would benefit communities disproportionately affected by drug sentencing laws, and a strong emphasis will be placed on small businesses.

"I do believe, just like alcohol, that there are regulations that have to be required," said Fletcher.

The potential multi-billion dollar industry means more money for the state, but also more revenue for local municipalities that opt in for an additional tax.

"A four percent tax that goes directly to the municipality will impact communities financially extremely positively," said Fletcher.

For Fletcher, he hopes the bill will allow New York to be self-sustainable in the industry.

"For me, as a retailer, it will be more economically feasible and easier to buy from growers and processors in New York State," said Fletcher.

He says he has waited many years to see this happen, and hopes people approach the subject with an open mind. You can read more about New York's Medical Marijuana Program here.