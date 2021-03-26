Snap-decision defense may not work for Minneapolis officer

For most police officers going on trial, the argument that they made a split-second decision in a life-or-death situation often carries significant weight for a jury. It’s a reason why officers are so rarely convicted. But it’s an argument that’s almost certainly not available to Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who goes on trial Monday in George Floyd’s death. Bystander video caught him pinning Floyd’s neck with his knee for about nine minutes even as onlookers shouted at him to get off. Still, legal experts say prosecutors will be challenged to convict Chauvin of murder.