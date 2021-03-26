Store owner: Boulder suspect passed check before buying gun

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A gun store owner says the suspect in the Colorado supermarket shootings bought a gun before the shooting after passing a background check.

John Mark Eagleton is the owner of Eagles Nest Armory the Denver suburb of Arvada and says in a statement his store is cooperating with authorities investigating the shooting that killed 10 people.

The suspect arrested by authorities is Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa and Eagleton says he passed a background check conducted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation before buying the firearm.

Authorities have said Alissa purchased a gun used in the mass shooting on March 16, six days before the shooting.