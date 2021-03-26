UHS unit gets see-through masks to help with new born’s development

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- UHS staff are ensuring newborn babies get the chance to develop properly with new PPE technology.

Health officials say once a baby is born, it is very important for them to see your face for their own development; something the staff at UHS's neonatal unit says COVID-19 mask-wearing has been getting in the way of.

The unit invested in see-through masks for this purpose.

Staff says once a baby is developed 8 weeks it can begin to distinguish between different faces and facial expressions.

Some babies in UHS's neonatal unit spend more than 8 weeks in the unit, so these masks are important to help them to develop.

Sandra Coughlin, a Nurse Practitioner in UHS's Neonatal unit says, "Some of our long-term babies, I was noticing, weren't smiling like I've seen in the past, so I started investigating where I could get a clear mask through the audiology and speech department, and it finally fell onto the COIVD supply chain line."

UHS staff say the masks have just arrived and the first parents will be testing them out in the next week.