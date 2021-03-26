Vestal School District delays 4-days a week in-person instruction

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal School District announced Friday it will not move to a four-days a week in-person instruction schedule for kindergartners through fifth-grade students on Monday as previously planned.

The school district says a shipping delay of protective barriers for students' desks is the reason it cannot make the transition. The barriers were scheduled to arrive no later than March 26.

The district says it still plans to utilize the protective barriers once it receives them. They say the shipping company told them the barriers will arrive on March 29 or 30.

Due to this, the district says it now plans to have Kindergarten to fifth grade students move to the four-days a week in-person instruction schedule on April 12.

Additionally, the district has laid out the following plans for students:

Students who had been attending in-person 2 days a week in Phase 3: Your child will continue to follow the cohort schedule next week as they have been following. If they have been coming M/Th, then they will attend in person on Monday, March 29 and Thursday, April 1st. If they have been coming T/F, they will attend Tuesday, March 30th.

Students who were fully remote before, but were planning to return to in-person instruction on 3/29: Students who were planning to move to in-person instruction for the first time on Monday, 3/29 will now be coming on Monday, 4/12. We will provide both synchronous and asynchronous instruction with the teacher who they will be coming back to when they transition to in-person instruction on 4/12.

Students who have been remote in Phase 3 and are staying remote in Phase 4: We will still transition to the new remote learning classes as originally planned. Your child’s new remote teacher(s) have been in contact with you and have given information about your child’s schedule that will begin Monday, March 29th.

The district says it apologizes for any inconveniences the delay may cause families.