90 percent of Plain community households hit by COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Late last spring a COVID-19 wave tore through the Plain community when they resumed church services, infecting an untold number of Amish and Mennonites in Lancaster County. The administrator of a medical center in the heart of the Amish community in New Holland Borough estimates as many as 90% of Plain families have since had at least one family member infected, and that this religious enclave achieved what no other community in the United States has: herd immunity. Public health officials and epidemiologists did not dispute the widespread outbreak but voiced concern that a misplaced perception of herd immunity may compromise the effort to turn the tide on the pandemic