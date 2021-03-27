Baylor defense too much for Villanova in flat 2nd half

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Villanova coach Jay Wright finally ran out of answers against top-seeded Baylor. The Wildcats played their worst half of the season in a 62-51 loss in a South Region semifinal — largely because of the Bears’ stifling defense. They missed all nine 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes, matched a season low by scoring only 21 points and gave up 39. Villanova had turnovers on five consecutive possessions during the decisive stretch.