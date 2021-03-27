Skip to Content

Baylor defense too much for Villanova in flat 2nd half

9:15 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Villanova coach Jay Wright finally ran out of answers against top-seeded Baylor. The Wildcats played their worst half of the season in a 62-51 loss in a South Region semifinal — largely because of the Bears’ stifling defense. They missed all nine 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes, matched a season low by scoring only 21 points and gave up 39. Villanova had turnovers on five consecutive possessions during the decisive stretch.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content