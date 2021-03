BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department has announced there are additional coronavirus vaccine appointments available in the area.

Officials from the DOH say appointments are available online only for clinics taking place at the SUNY Broome Ice Center on April 2, 5, and 6.

Residents in the county who are eligible are encouraged to sign up for an appointment.

Click here to sign up, or call 2-1-1 for assistance.