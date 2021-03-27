Skip to Content

Bucknell plays first game in 490 days, beats Lafayette 38-13

Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Logan Bitikofer and Tarrin Earle each threw a pair of touchdown passes as Bucknell played for the first time in 490 days and beat Lafayette 38-13. The Bison snapped a two-game losing streak against Lafayette (1-1, 1-1), and opened their season for the first time against a Patriot League opponent. Brandon Sanders caught two TD passes and finished with 12 receptions for 179 yards. Bitikofer and Earle were a combined 25-of-35 passing for 328 yards. Cole Northrup threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Julius Young for Lafayette in the game’s opening series. Northrup completed 17 of 29 passes for 204 yards and threw three interceptions. 

