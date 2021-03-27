Close range: Baylor grinds to Elite 8 in 62-51 win ova ‘Nova

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top-seeded Baylor overcame some frigid outside shooting to move into the Elite Eight, getting 16 points from Adam Flagler in a 62-51 victory over Villanova and its versatile defense. The Bears came in as the nation’s leading 3-point team, shooting 41.5%. But they made only 3 of 19 against fifth-seeded Villanova’s mix of 2-3 zone and man. Davion Mitchell, a 46% shooter from 3 this season, went 0 for 3 in a 14-point night. Baylor started the season 18-0 and won its first-ever Big 12 regular-season title. Now the Bears are one win from the Final Four for the first time since 2012. Baylor will play the winner of Saturday’s late game between Arkansas and Oral Roberts.