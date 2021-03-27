Flags at half staff in honor of State Trooper

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on state government buildings in honor of New York State Trooper Joseph Gallagher.

Trooper Gallagher died 3 years ago from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle while on duty assisting a disabled motorist.

Governor Cuomo has ordered flags to be flown at half staff beginning on Sunday and through interment.

Trooper Gallagher had been a member of the State Police since 2014.