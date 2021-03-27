Gunman fires into crowd outside bar; 4 critically wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) --Authorities say four people were critically wounded and three others less seriously injured when a man fired a handgun into a crowd outside a bar in Philadelphia.

Police said Saturday that the suspect is still being sought in the shooting the evening before outside the Golf & Social sports bar north of downtown.

Television news stations reported the shooting followed an altercation inside the bar.

Police found two victims inside a convenience store and two in the bar. Three others went to a hospital in a private vehicle.

A man who answered the phone at the bar declined to comment because shooting had happened outside the venue