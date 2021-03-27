Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Nick Gonzales is trying to absorb what he can during his first spring training. The Pirates grabbed Gonzales with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft with an eye toward making him their second baseman of the future. The 21-year-old Gonzales says he is in no rush to get to the majors and is simply happy to play games after last year’s minor league season was canceled. Gonzales hit his first home run of spring training earlier this week, a solo shot off Atlanta’s A.J. Minter.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Pitchers Iván Nova and Héctor Rondón have been released from minor league contracts by the Philadelphia Phillies along with catcher Jeff Mathis. Philadelphia still had to make decisions on whether to add right-hander Brandon Kintzler, left-hander Tony Watson and outfielder Matt Joyce to the major league roster. Nova, a 34-year-old right-hander, had a 7.30 ERA in five spring training appearances. Rondón, a 33-year-old righty, had a 7.71 ERA in eight spring training games. Mathis, who turns 38 on March 31, hit .207 with one homer and two RBIs in 29 exhibition at-bats.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami for the No. 3 pick in next month’s draft. The Niners are trading their No. 12 pick along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-rounder in 2022 to get the third pick. ESPN first reported the deal. The Dolphins then immediately traded the 12th pick, the 123rd pick and a 2022 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the No. 6 and No. 156 pick in the draft, the Eagles announced.

UNDATED (AP) — Kathryn Nesbitt is a 32-year-old soccer referee from Philadelphia. She became a pioneer as FIFA appointed women to work on-field officials for men’s World Cup qualifiers. She served as an assistant referee when Canada opened with a 5-1 rout of Bermuda at Orlando. A former competitive figure skater and chemistry professor, she worked 18 MLS games last year and was voted the league’s assistant referee of the year. She can’t point toward any instance of sexism aimed at her. She says: “I think I was treated the same way a new referee would be treated.”