Justice eyes court reforms to serve those on autism spectrum

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty thought of himself as a forward-thinking judge but didn’t recognize a nonresponsive juvenile’s autism, considering him borderline delinquent before his mother explained that her son wasn’t being defiant. Dougherty made it “a personal mission” to educate himself, and now as head of Philadelphia’s family court is making sure his fellow judges and others in the court system understand that those with autism might have different court needs and might not share their diagnoses unprompted.