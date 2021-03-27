PA–Exchange-Canine Retirement Home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At Happy Tails Rescue Retirement Home in Bucks County, the senior residents get raw-food diets, reiki treatments, and cold-laser therapy. Based out of Stacey Herrick’s Morrisville house, Happy Tails is Herrick’s one-woman mission to give senior dogs without a home the chance to live out their golden years in comfort. Some dogs have only lasted a day in Herrick’s care, others have lasted years, but each one — for however long they’re at Happy Tails — leaves this earth with a family by their side in a place of love