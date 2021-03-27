Pablo Sandoval makes Braves’ opening day roster

.ATLANTA (AP) — Pablo Sandoval has apparently made the opening day roster for the Atlanta Braves. The team made a flurry of moves to complete its 26-man roster, which included selecting the contract of Sandoval, a nonroster infielder. The 34-year-old Sandoval is a two-time All-Star and 2012 World Series MVP looking to revive his career in a bench role with the Braves. The portly switch-hitter earned his spot by hitting .429 with four RBIs this spring. The Braves also selected the contracts of two other nonroster players: infielder Ehire Adrianza and reliever Nate Jones. Two-time All-Star Jason Kipnis was released.