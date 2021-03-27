Railway traffic resumes after deadly crash in southern Egypt

TAHTA, Egypt (AP) — Authorities say rail traffic has resumed in southern Egypt, a day after two trains collided, killing at least 32 people and injuring 165 others. The wreck of the two passenger trains in the province of Sohag, about 440 kilometers (270 miles) south of Cairo, was the latest in a series of deadly accidents involving the country’s troubled railways. An Associated Press video journalist at the scene at the town of Tahta on Saturday saw the reopening of the railway. Authorities had replaced the rail track at the area where the collision took place. The damaged tracks and wrecked train cars were seen on the side of the railway.